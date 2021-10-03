Steering box Grease or Gear Lube ?

Woody3882

Woody3882

Member
Jun 19, 2018
64
8
18
70
Bradenton Fl 34212
I am in the process of addressing the play in the steering box on my 65 Mustang. I am reading two conflicting suggestions in which
one states "use gear oil", and the other states "Use high Temp Grease"
Where as there is no grease fitting, I am leaning to the Gear oil,
but with the cover removed I can see that grease has been used in the past.
Which one is correct to use.
Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gs1987GT
Drivetrain 8.8 rear gear change
Replies
4
Views
169
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bird76Mojo
B
1
Pinging Under Load - 96GT
Replies
0
Views
183
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
1slow4vgt
1
M
For Sale 1966 Restomod Coupe-5.0/4R70W-Tennessee
Replies
0
Views
169
Classic Mustangs For Sale
MARKDTN
M
Smokinstang65
Planned Cross Country Run - 65 Fastback
Replies
11
Views
320
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
chrlsful
C
Gs1987GT
Engine Question on engine harness connectors.
Replies
8
Views
422
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom