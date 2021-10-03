Steering box Grease or Gear Lube ?

I am in the process of addressing the play in the steering box on my 65 Mustang. I am reading two conflicting suggestions in which

one states "use gear oil", and the other states "Use high Temp Grease"

Where as there is no grease fitting, I am leaning to the Gear oil,

but with the cover removed I can see that grease has been used in the past.

Which one is correct to use.

Thanks