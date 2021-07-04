Steering box

R

rovosume

New Member
Jul 4, 2021
1
0
1
37
Swifton
Actually I am getting ready to take out my manual steering for a boregeson power on a 66 Stang, and yes the steering shaft can be removed from the box, you have to unscrew the cap that holds the shaft/gear in the housing after you remove the steering tube out of the way, not all the way just up far enough to get to the cap, with the engine in the car, I just restored mine from the ground up and had the steering column, box, gears all out and cleaned and painted before putting back in, so it can be done without cutting the shaft.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

6
Steering box
Replies
0
Views
392
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
66REDSTANGMAN65
6
dz01
Manual Steering Creaking Noise
Replies
14
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
dz01
dz01
7
72moneystang
Replies
0
Views
31
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
72moneystang
7
Bottomlesspit
Engine Question about my power steering pump
Replies
4
Views
260
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Bottomlesspit
Bottomlesspit
T
Power Steering Hydroboost problem
Replies
0
Views
110
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
twood72
T
Top Bottom