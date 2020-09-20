Steering Clunking/pop noise

D

dullgamble

New Member
Sep 20, 2020
1
0
0
23
florida
Hello,

I have this strange clunk/pop noise when I turn my wheel slightly when stopped. I just replaced the rack bushings, and my rack and pinion is fairly new. The sound also only happens when the car is on the ground. When I had my car jacked up to replace the bushings there were no sounds coming from moving the wheel. All of the other bushings and suspension parts looked good when I was inspecting them. Has anyone else had a sound similar to this and what solution did you find? Also should I be concerned about driving with it making this noise?

Here is a video with the sound
View: https://youtu.be/Arz3AnXvhUg


Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Steering Wheel Pop/Clunk SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
D Suspension S197 Clunking/rattling sound when accelerating and turning right? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
B Mustang Creaking Noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
mustangmike6996 2010 gt steering shaft clunk 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
AIbandit Clunk in steering Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
walter Here we go with the steering clunk again. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
tag4car Steering "Clunk" Noise SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
latham83 Clunk in my steering shaft.. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T Suspension clunk and steering rack bushings SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 48
H clunk from front end while backing up with steering cranked all the way... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
S No power steering at low RPM and dies at red lights. Are they related? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
S For Sale 1964-1970 TCP Manual Rack and Pinion for OEM Steering Column Suspension 0
V Suspension New Power Steering Rack Options - 1990 GT Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
dz01 Manual Steering Creaking Noise 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
L Manual To Power Steering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
7991LXnSHO Wheels-Tires Steering rack limiters Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
cingram4 1965 Mustang Power steering lines routing Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
S Suspension V8 power steering rack on 4 cylinder LX Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
DIVER900 For Sale 1978 2.8L v6 power steering pump Mustang II Parts 0
H Restromod Steering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
T Questions about power steering delete!! Need help!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
5 Powersteering Pump replacement gone wrong Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
foxbodybill89 AGR steering racks 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
F For Sale 1977 Mustang 2 Steering Column!! Mustang II Parts 8
N 67 coupe wobbly steering shaft 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
A Suspension Fox steering rack leaking need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Scott7512 Suspension Steering rack Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S Steering gets stiff when weather gets over 90 degrees or hotter 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Red50Fox Fox steering shaft (rag joint replacement) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
A 1966 i6 steering/suspension help 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
calmlikeabomb 96 Cobra power steering issue... what is this line? can I replace it? SVT Tech Forum 2
S steering rack 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 14
tdziub85 1973 Mustang Fastback Steering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
B Borgeson power steering box conversion 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
5 Rack to steering question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C Steering Rack and Pinion differences between 1994 and 1998 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Steering wheel wiring Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
P No power steering or brakes SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
W Drivetrain Hello from a new Fox Body owner in Florida! Looking for advice on Immediate things to address re: steering, radiator, seat Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 24
G Engine New AC. Stalling when steering Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
91GTstroked Suspension Steering wheel crooked Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Mantoga320 Replaced my Fox steering rack, not happy 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
T Suspension 2.3 power steering 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
B 1968 power steering assist 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
6 66 inline 6 power steering 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J 2014 humming noise from engine, changes pitch with turning of steering wheel 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
2 2015 GT - Popping noise backing up or going forward from stop & sharp turn 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
C Re-install steering column 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
AUBURN1111 Drivetrain 2004 Cobra Power Steering Rack Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
F 65-70 ?? Power Steering Lower Assembly Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom