Steering Clunking/pop noise

Hello,I have this strange clunk/pop noise when I turn my wheel slightly when stopped. I just replaced the rack bushings, and my rack and pinion is fairly new. The sound also only happens when the car is on the ground. When I had my car jacked up to replace the bushings there were no sounds coming from moving the wheel. All of the other bushings and suspension parts looked good when I was inspecting them. Has anyone else had a sound similar to this and what solution did you find? Also should I be concerned about driving with it making this noise?Here is a video with the soundThanks