Steering Column Help/:taco:hing

89SportVert

89SportVert

Active Member
Jun 29, 2002
279
12
29
53
Woodland, WA
Hey Y'all,
I purchased a used steering column to replace the cracks/loose one I had. Upon installation it appears to be off set to the right substantially. The turn signals and the wipers do not work.Clearly this did not come out of a 87-89 Mustang as the seller claimed. Could it be Cougar, T-Bird, or Ranger? How can I tell? I should of known the deal was too good to be true a fully dressed column for $175 sounded cheap and now I understand why. I did pull the original multifunction switch and that gave me wipers and turn signals, but the column is still off to the right. Anyone with advice?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JK79Cobra
Suspension Steering column help - can this be fixed??
Replies
29
Views
489
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Nick Bos
Interior and Upholstery Horn Contact help I'm desperate
Replies
6
Views
314
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
S
Steering column cover
Replies
9
Views
804
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
M
Why is my left turn-signal light always lit?!!
Replies
8
Views
828
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
D
Flasher problem steering column nut
Replies
0
Views
316
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
David A
D
Top Bottom