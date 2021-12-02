Steering Column Help/:taco:hing

Hey Y'all,

I purchased a used steering column to replace the cracks/loose one I had. Upon installation it appears to be off set to the right substantially. The turn signals and the wipers do not work.Clearly this did not come out of a 87-89 Mustang as the seller claimed. Could it be Cougar, T-Bird, or Ranger? How can I tell? I should of known the deal was too good to be true a fully dressed column for $175 sounded cheap and now I understand why. I did pull the original multifunction switch and that gave me wipers and turn signals, but the column is still off to the right. Anyone with advice?