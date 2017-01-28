Steering Column Swap

John Dirks Jr
Jun 28, 2013
I have a used 89 tilt column I'm planning on installing in my 92 which currently has non tilt airbag. I was checking the 89 unit out and noticed the shaft that comes out the end wobbles. Maybe about 1/8" side to side as you spin the shaft. Not a loose shaft in the housing but the portion that extends out of the column housing appears to be slightly bent.

I have read that this inner rotating shaft can slide in and out of the housing, although it might take some persuasion. I will be comparing this appearance of wobble to the column that I take out of my 92. If I discover the shaft in the 92 column is straighter, I'm hoping to swap the shaft out of the 92 column and put it in the 89 column. Will these two interchange? Does it just come all the way out if I keep pulling?

Here's a pic of the 89 unit and a vid of the wobble.

P1030305.jpg


 

Davedacarpainter
SN Certified Technician
Damn John, wish i had an answer for you on that one.

The yard owner told me he would give me a tilt column if i wanted.

That's not a lot of wobble though, hummmmm. I'll be watching this thread to see if it's a problem or not. I'm kind of hesitant about the column swap.
 
John Dirks Jr
Damn John, wish i had an answer for you on that one.

The yard owner told me he would give me a tilt column if i wanted.

That's not a lot of wobble though, hummmmm. I'll be watching this thread to see if it's a problem or not. I'm kind of hesitant about the column swap.
I agree David, its not alot of wobble. Especially since most driving situations we're not even turning the wheel that much. I mean, 1/4 to 1/2 turn covers almost everything. That small amount of wobble could probably be allowed by the rag joint at the rack connection.
 
John Dirks Jr
I've come to the conclusion that the u-joint and rag joint in the lower steering shaft can easily accommodate that small amount of movement in the upper shaft. I've begun to do the swap. I started by making sure the aftermarket wheel and install kit goes together good on the 89 tilt column without any ugly gaps and whatever. It all looks good. Then I moved to disassembling my existing column to check how wiring, harness and switches will integrate. It's going well. Here are some pics and comments on them.

Just various parts on the table.
P1030313.jpg


The multi function switch has different connection blade locations but otherwise its basically the same. The 92 switch will bolt right up to the 89 column. So when doing this swap, us a multi function switch for the year car, not the year column.
P1030308.jpg


This is the cruise control and horn connector on the 89 column. It wont plug into the 92 harness. I'll be cutting the wires on the 89 column and leaving all of my 92 wiring un-hacked. This way in the future I can put the original stuff back in just like it was never removed.
P1030311.jpg


This is the connector for the cruise / horn in the 92 harness. It has posts in the female connector under the dash. I will not cut these wires. I discovered that a blue butt end wire connector will push securely over the individual posts in the connector. I will use these butt end connectors to connect the cruise / horn wiring to the 89 column. Again, I'm cutting and splicing on the 89 part, and not cutting any of my original wiring.
P1030310.jpg


These are the cruise buttons I removed from the 89 wheel. My 92 wheel with airbag and all buttons will be stored unaltered. I'm leaving the wiring plug connected to these 89 buttons since they will mounted close to each other in the console. The wiring coming from the blue butt end connectors stabbed in the female plug under the dash will run down to the console. At the ends of these wires, I'll crimp on male spade connectors that will simply stab into the 89 cruise button plug.
P1030312.jpg


Here's my column area in partially disassemble state. I pulled the airbag bulb from the instrument cluster.
P1030315.jpg
 
John Dirks Jr
'89 Tilt coulmn swap done. The wheel feels good when driving and my view of all gauges is not obstructed. I feel comfortable with the tilt set one click down from centered. Here's some pics of the action. These pictures have the billet center hub and horn button which is the choice I'm staying with.

There was some trimming of the covers here and there to make everything fit good and look nice. I think everything turned out reasonably good looking.
P1030368.jpg

P1030371_1.jpg
P1030373.jpg
P1030376.jpg
P1030381.jpg
P1030384.jpg
P1030385_1.jpg
F6772892-CE3F-4454-885F-2F0C12076703.jpg


I dont need an ash tray since I don't smoke.. I think I'll make a small plate and mount the cruise control buttons hidden under the ash tray door.
B503D436-3CDB-450B-98F7-236DCFD1C19F.jpg


The knuckle in the steering shaft where the ujoint is located slightly rubs the header tube. You can surely feel it in the steering when you're turning the wheel. Instead of dinging the header, I plan to grind a little material of the edges of the ujoint knuckle. I probably only need 1/16" removed from each corner. We shall see.
P1030388.jpg
 
mikestang63
looks great John, For the CC, I've seen where guys have instaled the buttons in the gauge housing or in the shifter bezel.. I'd be a little concerned with them in the ashtray as you need to look down to hit the buttons and the ashtray door needs to be up or removed. There used to be a guy that made the Saleen style CC ring to mount them on the steering wheel, but I haven't seen one in years.
 
Ivan80
'89 Tilt coulmn swap done. The wheel feels good when driving and my view of all gauges is not obstructed. I feel comfortable with the tilt set one click down from centered. Here's some pics of the action. These pictures have the billet center hub and horn button which is the choice I'm staying with.

There was some trimming of the covers here and there to make everything fit good and look nice. I think everything turned out reasonably good looking.
P1030368.jpg

P1030371_1.jpg
P1030373.jpg
P1030376.jpg
P1030381.jpg
P1030384.jpg
P1030385_1.jpg
F6772892-CE3F-4454-885F-2F0C12076703.jpg


I dont need an ash tray since I don't smoke.. I think I'll make a small plate and mount the cruise control buttons hidden under the ash tray door.
B503D436-3CDB-450B-98F7-236DCFD1C19F.jpg


The knuckle in the steering shaft where the ujoint is located slightly rubs the header tube. You can surely feel it in the steering when you're turning the wheel. Instead of dinging the header, I plan to grind a little material of the edges of the ujoint knuckle. I probably only need 1/16" removed from each corner. We shall see.
P1030388.jpg
This is an old thread but its about exactly what I am trying to do now. when you swapped your column did you find your aftermarket steering wheel 'sticking out' too much such as when you try to reach the blinker lever it feels substantially farther down? I have a 1990 lx and I am swapping it with an 1989 column
 
John Dirks Jr
This is an old thread but its about exactly what I am trying to do now. when you swapped your column did you find your aftermarket steering wheel 'sticking out' too much such as when you try to reach the blinker lever it feels substantially farther down? I have a 1990 lx and I am swapping it with an 1989 column
Yes, exactly what you say about having to reach for the turn signal arm. It was awkward initially but I got used to it pretty quick. It's an acceptable condition for me since I like to other things about the aftermarket wheel.
 
Ivan80
Yes, exactly what you say about having to reach for the turn signal arm. It was awkward initially but I got used to it pretty quick. It's an acceptable condition for me since I like to other things about the aftermarket wheel.
Thanks for the reply, I thought there was something I had done wrong. I will try to use an aftermarket wheel with as low profile spacer as possible.
 
