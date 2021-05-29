Steering Components "Popping" Noise (With Video)

Turning the steering wheel to the left when parked (engine off, key in aux mode) produces a "popping" noise.
I had an assistant turn the steering wheel while I was down there listening at the tie rod ends and ball joints. The sound seems to be originating from the passenger side inner tie rod (Video shows passenger side inner rod). Could also be from the passenger side control arm. I'm going to go ahead and change both inner/outer tie rods. I need a second opinion.
 

