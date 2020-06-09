Steering gets stiff when weather gets over 90 degrees or hotter

If rack seals are weak, it is usually worse when cold (morning sickness). Since The problem is when hot things are hot, I suspect the pump. I’d search for the location of the noise With a mechanic’s stethoscope or listening hose. And I’d see how the fluid looks and if it smells burned.
Now if you have Electric assisted steering, please disregard my post.
 
7991LXnSHO said:
If rack seals are weak, it is usually worse when cold (morning sickness). Since The problem is when hot things are hot, I suspect the pump. I’d search for the location of the noise With a mechanic’s stethoscope or listening hose. And I’d see how the fluid looks and if it smells burned.
Now if you have Electric assisted steering, please disregard my post.
Thanks so much, I will look into it!
 
