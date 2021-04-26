So my power steering rack needs replacing. It's got bent hard lines and the pump whines more than my ex wife. All in all to replace it all it's something like 300 bucks but everything is remanufactured and I'm sure unreliable. I've been considering a manual rack. I'm not worried about it being difficult, I drove a 67 c10 with manual steering and never had problems. My question is, how the heck do I route the belt or where do I get a pulley to replace the PSP? I have no AC and no smog pump. So I'm already running damn near no accessories as it is.