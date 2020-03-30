91GTstroked
Hey guys!
Just took the car for it's first drive since putting it away last October. I replaced the steering wheel over the winter. Now when driving straight the wheel is crooked, at about the 1 o'clock position.
Last summer I replaced the outer tie rods. I don't recall the old steering wheel being this far off.
I'd assume it's time to have my alignment checked? My car has a irs in the rear from a 03 cobra. Will it be much harder for them to do a 4 wheel alignment?
And what should I have it set at?
Thanks.
