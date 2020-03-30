Suspension Steering wheel crooked

Hey guys!

Just took the car for it's first drive since putting it away last October. I replaced the steering wheel over the winter. Now when driving straight the wheel is crooked, at about the 1 o'clock position.

Last summer I replaced the outer tie rods. I don't recall the old steering wheel being this far off.

I'd assume it's time to have my alignment checked? My car has a irs in the rear from a 03 cobra. Will it be much harder for them to do a 4 wheel alignment?

And what should I have it set at?

Thanks.
 

WOnt be a problem. When you go into the shop, make sure they know the mods that you have done and the alignment tech will be able to adjust. Especially if he is an old ass like my mechanic is at the shop. When a car comes in that looks like it has been modded we ask the driver what has been done. Mostly this will pertain to the older cars but in your case that IRS will be a factor. Be upfront with them and let them know and you should be fine. Also make sure they know that you changed the steering wheel also.
 
Thanks for the advice. My nieces husband is a mechanic at a local body shop. I think I'll contact him and have them do it.

I also have a 03 cobra that's had some suspension mods. I still have the print out of that alignment. The thing handles pretty good. I wonder if I can try to have them get close to those specs?

My fox also has 03 cobra struts, shocks, and rear cobra coupe springs. But has 01 bullitt springs up front.
 
