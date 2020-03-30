WOnt be a problem. When you go into the shop, make sure they know the mods that you have done and the alignment tech will be able to adjust. Especially if he is an old ass like my mechanic is at the shop. When a car comes in that looks like it has been modded we ask the driver what has been done. Mostly this will pertain to the older cars but in your case that IRS will be a factor. Be upfront with them and let them know and you should be fine. Also make sure they know that you changed the steering wheel also.