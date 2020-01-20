91GTstroked
Jun 14, 2007
- 83
- 34
- 28
Hey guys,
My car is a 90 coupe ssp and it doesn't have cruise control.
My question is, will other models such as the Taurus or F-150 steering wheels without cruise control bolt right in? Some of the 90-95 model steering wheels look the same as the 90-93 mustangs.
Thanks.
