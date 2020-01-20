Interior and Upholstery Steering wheel questions

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
83
34
28
Hey guys,

My car is a 90 coupe ssp and it doesn't have cruise control.

My question is, will other models such as the Taurus or F-150 steering wheels without cruise control bolt right in? Some of the 90-95 model steering wheels look the same as the 90-93 mustangs.

Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
SyberSaint Steering Wheel Question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
C '67 steering wheel question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
9 after market steering wheel question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
jonfor Quick steering wheel question.. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 6
beans72590 Steering wheel question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Steering Wheel Question
'67 steering wheel question
after market steering wheel question
Quick steering wheel question..
Steering wheel question
Top Bottom