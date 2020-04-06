Steering wheel wiring

Ciglesias94

New Member
Apr 6, 2020
I've got a 66 that someone starting changing the wiring harness on. Then they never finished, so I got put on it. Anyways, I managed to hook the instrument cluster back together. The lights are all hooked up, except the back half; but I have to see where the connector goes.
My issue currently is there's wires coming from the steering wheel column that were cut and I'm not finding anything that will help me get them reconnected.
Thanks for any help
 

