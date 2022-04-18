Stereo Choices

I have been looking at a radio for my II. It has a 70's pioneer cb/am/fm radio that died within a week of bench testing and having it working in the car. I tried to get it updated but since it is the cb model the rebuilders I found online wont touch it. The cb is the only part that actually works now and that's pretty useless for me. Looked cool but I guess it's time to move on.



The dash is original and uncut. I will not cut the dash. The only choices I can find are Custom Auto Sound and Retro Radio. Neither of which actually fit our dash. You still have to use that spacer to fill the gap left on top of the radios from what I can tell.



I have a friend who purchased the Custom Auto Sound USA 230 last year for his Cutlass and he hates it. He calls it chinese junk. Said it feels cheap. The knobs feel cheap. The radio was too light to have any amp. It is underpowered and the sound is not "clean". He feels he overpaid and warned me to stay away from them. Granted it's their cheapest model so the 630 or 740 may be better. I found reviews on Amazon and the average is 2.9 out of 5.



I don't know anyone with one of the Retro Radios. Reviews are similar and I see complaints of having to assemble the kit. I don't mind assembling it. I just want it to work.



I have an old school jensen amp and a small sub already installed.



Does anyone have direct experience with any of the above radios? Any other choices I have not found?