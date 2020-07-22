So I'm curious, I started with my car having a 29, 31, 41 and 91. I've since gone through almost everything that might cause these issues short of checking the computer pins. I don't want to mess anything up. Not very electrical savvy. I still have the smog pump and charcoal canister. Anyway, I've replaced every vacuum line in the car, I put on a new EGR and position sensor, I've replaced both O2 sensors with bosche and also replaced the O2 wiring harness. It definitely needed it as the old one had been cut into, I removed the upper intake and replaced all 8 injectors with factory 19# injectors. I installed all new gaskets for the upper intake. I've done Ford wires, copper motorcraft plugs and a new motorcraft ignition coil. I've done the radiator, fans, thermostat and water pump. No more overheating. I plan to just install a new speed sensor and cable to correct code 29 as the speedo doesn't work at all. So....after all that work I was able to get rid of code 31. I'm still stuck with 41 and 91. After changing the O2 sensors yesterday I noticed 41 went away but came back today. So, short of checking the computer and thermactor tube for clogs I think I've done everything. No more gas smell or overwhelming smell of exhaust. The car runs a ton better but still has a few issues, it sputters like I hit a rev limiter at 4,000 rpms and I've tried 2 different cap and rotors, when I put the new ones on it does the same hesitating and sputtering but at 2,000 rpms. When I was doing the O2 sensors yesterday I also noticed that I definitely have aftermarket exhaust and only one cat per side. Whoever installed it routed the thermactor air tube to just the passenger side cat and hooked it straight up to the cat, not before it. There's also a leak in the thermactor tube before the cat. Could the leak, or the fact that it's only hooked up to passenger side be my problem? Any other advice would be greatly appreciated.