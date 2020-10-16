Hello all... I have posted several times about my different brief successes and many problems... basically just can’t get a shot bigger than about a “60” shot to run smooth. I’m going to try to post 2 videos showing the smaller shot and the 52n/28f combo that sputtered like it was rich....

306ci stock block / stock crank, AFR 165’s, RPM2 intake, Ed Curtis cam, pro m maf, long tubes... etc... has plenty of spark (crane hi-6) and fuel 190 lph in tank.... system is set up right, wiring tested and retested. WOT Micro switch, Window switch (3000-6000)... I’ve been using an eBay sourced used “the nitrous works” throttle body plate that I’m starting to suspect is not flowing correctly.... can’t post video but if I do go to a single fogger nozzle should I locate it as in 2nd pic or in tube a few inches before T Body (I always hear to place there for “proper atomization”) any truth to that? The look much is cleaner