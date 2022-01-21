Still looking for this small part PLEASE

[email protected]

I am still looking for this small part, I can not find a new one anywhere on the internet, Please let me know if you have one.I need the shift selector indicator for a 65 Mustang coupe with console and automatic. This small piece is the little plastic part that attaches to the automatic shifter, it has the small red line that moves to indicate "P" "R" "N" "D" position. If you have an old shifter with one still attached (two small screws) Please let me know, I will gladly buy it and pay the shipping. OR If you know where I can buy one, Please let me know, I greatly appreciate any help any one can giveWoody