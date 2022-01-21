Still looking for this small part PLEASE

Woody3882

Woody3882

Member
Jun 19, 2018
69
9
18
71
Bradenton Fl 34212
I am still looking for this small part, I can not find a new one anywhere on the internet, Please let me know if you have one.
I need the shift selector indicator for a 65 Mustang coupe with console and automatic. This small piece is the little plastic part that attaches to the automatic shifter, it has the small red line that moves to indicate "P" "R" "N" "D" position. If you have an old shifter with one still attached (two small screws) Please let me know, I will gladly buy it and pay the shipping. OR If you know where I can buy one, Please let me know, I greatly appreciate any help any one can give
Woody
[email protected]
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Woody3882
65 Automatic shifter pointer/indicator needed
Replies
0
Views
54
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Woody3882
Woody3882
Woody3882
Looking to buy 65 center console base A/T With A/C
Replies
0
Views
66
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Woody3882
Woody3882
M
CJ Pony Outstanding Customer Service
Replies
0
Views
137
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
MARKDTN
M
Woody3882
65 Mustang coupe, Wimbleton white history, resto started in Ark. 2000-2010
Replies
0
Views
180
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Woody3882
Woody3882
ReefBlueGT
Fox T5 shifter bushing
Replies
10
Views
215
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ReefBlueGT
ReefBlueGT
Top Bottom