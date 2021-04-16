Still trying to figure out this 99 GT

So I did have an issue with the car stalling out at idle, I now have two brand new o2 sensors plugged in correctly and now the car doesn’t stall anymore, it back fires on deceleration and tonight it started tapping something awful that can only be heard in the exhaust, standing up by the engine it’s silent, no unusual noises, not even a belt squeak, walk back the car and about right at the rear seat level the tapping starts, when I drove it at a lower speed around 10mph it revs up to around 1.3k when the clutch was pressed in, and when the clutch was fully out and foot off the gas and brake it felt like it was lightly accelerating. I know there’s an exhaust leak, likely multiple exhaust leaks due to poor welds on the exhaust, I can’t imagine that causing all those issues, or can it?