Still trying to figure out this 99 GT

99GTbaby

99GTbaby

New Member
Mar 30, 2021
2
0
1
29
Shippensburg
So I did have an issue with the car stalling out at idle, I now have two brand new o2 sensors plugged in correctly and now the car doesn’t stall anymore, it back fires on deceleration and tonight it started tapping something awful that can only be heard in the exhaust, standing up by the engine it’s silent, no unusual noises, not even a belt squeak, walk back the car and about right at the rear seat level the tapping starts, when I drove it at a lower speed around 10mph it revs up to around 1.3k when the clutch was pressed in, and when the clutch was fully out and foot off the gas and brake it felt like it was lightly accelerating. I know there’s an exhaust leak, likely multiple exhaust leaks due to poor welds on the exhaust, I can’t imagine that causing all those issues, or can it?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Constant chirping noise from clutch/trans!!!
Replies
4
Views
577
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
GT4Lyfe
G
B
Terrible idle on 2001 GT
Replies
1
Views
314
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Milestang
M
F
Idle Fluctuation Issue 98 GT
Replies
0
Views
429
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Ferrefy
F
T
Engine Stalls Out in Drive when Headlights Turned on or AC turned on
Replies
2
Views
298
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
NateKerr
Drivetrain Horrible noise
Replies
9
Views
596
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
NateKerr
NateKerr
Top Bottom