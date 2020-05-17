Stinky Exhaust

My exhaust stinks really bad like gas. Not having converters is obviously one reason. Just curious just "how" smelly is the exhaust suppose to be?



With the mods i have running on a stock computer with no tune im thinking im running rich. Im planning on swapping out the stock computer

and going with a P.I.M.P set up soon so i wonder with some tuning if the smell will improve some?



I realize it will always have a gas smell but its super bad IMO...i started my car the other afternoon just to let it warm up and see how it would idle

and even standing outside the garage a good distance away it could make your eyes water, my clothes stunk like gas for the rest of the evening.



Its bad enough that if i cant get it to improve with some tuning i may have to look into a catted mid pipe.