Stinky Exhaust

My exhaust stinks really bad like gas. Not having converters is obviously one reason. Just curious just "how" smelly is the exhaust suppose to be?

With the mods i have running on a stock computer with no tune im thinking im running rich. Im planning on swapping out the stock computer
and going with a P.I.M.P set up soon so i wonder with some tuning if the smell will improve some?

I realize it will always have a gas smell but its super bad IMO...i started my car the other afternoon just to let it warm up and see how it would idle
and even standing outside the garage a good distance away it could make your eyes water, my clothes stunk like gas for the rest of the evening.

Its bad enough that if i cant get it to improve with some tuning i may have to look into a catted mid pipe.
 

I have a friend who is much younger than me. He has a nice coupe that I help him with. A few months back he INSISTED on taking off the catted h-pipe in favor of a catless pipe. I told him don't do it...he wanted it loud. He called me last week to tell me he wished he had listened as the smell was killing him....and he SOLD the nice catted h-pipe that was on the car so now he needs to buy another one. I have said on here many times that for me personally I would never have a catless exhaust (again) due to the smell. I did it when I was younger and like you I always smelled like exhaust. I don't think a tune is the answer, I think a catted h-pipe is.

