My wife and I bought a 88 GT on Monday, today was the first time we have drove it most of the day. Drove it to my in-laws house about 15 miles away and took it on the interstate for the first time since we got it. It ran fine the entire way there. On the way home it started bucking at over 40 mph. I didn’t notice any change in the rpm or other issues with the gauges, but that’s not saying much as the gauges bounce a lot. Didn’t hear any change in the engine or backfiring either.



I’m asking for suggestions because everything I see people have modified engines and as far as I know this one is stock. I have only changed the air filter, plugs (gapped to .054, ones I took out looked ok), distributor cap and rotor, and pc valve. So normal tuneup stuff. It’s an automatic if that matters. Lol