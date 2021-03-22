Stock air box with CAMS & Long tubes? 2V 4.6

S

Stangg338

New Member
Dec 17, 2019
16
0
1
26
Utah
I know this is an odd-ball question but since I'm planning to make my 2001 GT a full bolt-on setup, I'm still running stock airbox/intake.
And when I say full bolt-on, I mean cams, long tubes, tb, plenum, etc, other than the cold air intake so far. I emailed my tuner (Brenspeed) and they said that I could get away with running stock airbox on a full bolt on setup, but that it would be slightly better with a CAI (JLT in this case). Since I'm on the edge about spending $300 for a new intake, should I stick with stock or aftermarket? I'm running the notorious stock air box with "modified silencer & high flow filter". I know the only difference will really come from the bigger diameter piping but is it really worth it? Will the gains/throttle response from a CAI be negligible on a full bolt on setup?

Convince me or stop me!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
comp cam 2 upgrade help
Replies
2
Views
340
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ADIEBOLT
A
Habu135
Expired 3" ID Cold Air Intake w/K&N
Replies
0
Views
218
Engine and Power Adder
Habu135
Habu135
9
Dream Build
Replies
6
Views
475
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
96stangfl
9
02 281 GT
Novice needs advice on an optimal engine/computer setup
Replies
1
Views
105
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
A
Engine Foxbody cooling and idling
Replies
20
Views
521
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom