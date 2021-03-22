Stock air box with CAMS & Long tubes? 2V 4.6

I know this is an odd-ball question but since I'm planning to make my 2001 GT a full bolt-on setup, I'm still running stock airbox/intake.

And when I say full bolt-on, I mean cams, long tubes, tb, plenum, etc, other than the cold air intake so far. I emailed my tuner (Brenspeed) and they said that I could get away with running stock airbox on a full bolt on setup, but that it would be slightly better with a CAI (JLT in this case). Since I'm on the edge about spending $300 for a new intake, should I stick with stock or aftermarket? I'm running the notorious stock air box with "modified silencer & high flow filter". I know the only difference will really come from the bigger diameter piping but is it really worth it? Will the gains/throttle response from a CAI be negligible on a full bolt on setup?



Convince me or stop me!