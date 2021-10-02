Stock Brakes Performance

How well do the stock brakes work in a Fox? Just got new rims/tires 245s all the way around. Decided to do a brake test. I could not lock any of the brakes pushing HARD on the pedal. Does this sound normal for these cars? I have new pads/shoes on it, drums are adjusted correctly, and there is no grooves on the disks/drums. My brakes have never been quick to respond either. I've bled them before... Maybe there is still air somewhere?