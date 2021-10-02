Stock Brakes Performance

Nov 26, 2020
How well do the stock brakes work in a Fox? Just got new rims/tires 245s all the way around. Decided to do a brake test. I could not lock any of the brakes pushing HARD on the pedal. Does this sound normal for these cars? I have new pads/shoes on it, drums are adjusted correctly, and there is no grooves on the disks/drums. My brakes have never been quick to respond either. I've bled them before... Maybe there is still air somewhere?
 

General karthief
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Aug 25, 2016
Still have 16" wheels?
my gt always stopped good daily driving and I could lock up all four wheels if I had to, first thing I did when I got it was rotors, drums, shoes, pads and all hardware including hoses.
Now I've never hauled it down from triple digits in anger but I have driven it hard.
Now add big hoops on and I can see some issues arise.
Fluid gets old too, also air in the system can be a cause.
 
Top Bottom