So I've read everywhere that the stock internals will be teetering with death around 450hp, the only thing I'm wondering is the 450 to the crank or the wheels? I'm ordering a on3 kit at tax time and am unsure about the hp numbers I was thinking about running enough boost to hit 400 hp but if its dyno 400 then that means motor is making more power to the crank. Any help would be nice!