Hi all. Just bought my first fox. Moved over from a c5 z06. First autocross should be interesting.



I’ve done some searching and I think I may have found the info I need but was hoping that someone could just confirm it for me.



Unfortunately the car needs a rear that I didn’t know of. Was planning on doing suspension this year and upgrade to 5 lug and disc brakes next year but here we are.



I found a complete rear out of a 94 for cheap. If I use those rear brakes, can I keep my stock fronts and just get the lsc rotors for the 5 lug swap up front? I think the sn95 front calipers are a little larger, but if I swap to a 94 master cylinder would it be close enough?



I thought that I could use something like hawk hp+ up front and hps in the rear to help balance it out.



I would like to upgrade to the larger front brakes eventually, but this wasn’t a planned expense right now so I’m hoping that it can work for a bit.



Also with the rear being wider can I use 2005+ rims in the back with the higher backspacing and get sn95 backspaced rims for the front. Was hoping to go 18x9 all around.