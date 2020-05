I thought 2.73 and 3.08 were the stock options for the 5 speeds. Thanks for the confirmation guys. Wanted to make sure. I need new gears. Just purchased my 1988 GT 5 speed from my brother. He destroyed the rear end and gears. A friend of mine has a set of 3.08's that he is going to give me. I like top speed, so I guess 3.08's are a good compromise between acceleration and top speed. My brother had 3.73's in this car. Could go through the gears in a flash. He said he is usually shifting to 5th when his buddies with 2.73's are in late 3rd!