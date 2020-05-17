Stock IRCM with Taurus fan

vristang
15 Year Member
-
- Mar 31, 2005
-
- 4,781
-
- 40
-
- 109
-
- 44
Trying to get the na 89 2.3 running, its been a couple years...
The stock fan was running slow, I could spin it with my finger and it would pick up speed, and eventually slow again. It was pretty warm, so the fan should have been commanded full on.
I have a fan from a Taurus I pulled years ago, and could install pretty easy.
Will the stock relay hold up with this fan?
The stock fan was running slow, I could spin it with my finger and it would pick up speed, and eventually slow again. It was pretty warm, so the fan should have been commanded full on.
I have a fan from a Taurus I pulled years ago, and could install pretty easy.
Will the stock relay hold up with this fan?