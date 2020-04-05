Stock MAF with upgraded Throttle body?

Hi everyone,

This is my first ever post. I have a 1991 Mustang 5.0 LX. I'm looking to increase the air flow to the engine. First of all, I would like to change the original intake for a cold air intake. I will also change the original throttle body for a 70mm. That said, should I upgrade the original 55mm MAF? I think that keeping the original would create a restriction... Am I right?
 

NickMadore said:
I would like to change the original intake for a cold air intake
The original [is] a cold air intake.

NickMadore said:
I will also change the original throttle body for a 70mm
Generally, doing this mod on an otherwise stock motor will result fewer drive-ability manners and little or no increase in power.

NickMadore said:
That said, should I upgrade the original 55mm MAF?
It would be pointless to consider without upgrading this and either porting or replacing the upper/lower manifolds.

NickMadore said:
I think that keeping the original would create a restriction
You would shift the bottle neck to this point. The current bottle necks are the intake and heads.
 
A cold air intake is a waste, you will gain virtually nothing on a stock engine. If you haven't done headers and exhaust, that is where I would start. If you have, then look at a better intake manifold, mass air meter and throttle body.

Mstng93SSP said:
A cold air intake is a waste, you will gain virtually nothing on a stock engine. If you haven't done headers and exhaust, that is where I would start. If you have, then look at a better intake manifold, mass air meter and throttle body.

I would hazard to guess that [something] has already been done to the exhaust :O_o:

