Stock MAF with upgraded Throttle body?

NickMadore
New Member
- Apr 5, 2020
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 30
Hi everyone,
This is my first ever post. I have a 1991 Mustang 5.0 LX. I'm looking to increase the air flow to the engine. First of all, I would like to change the original intake for a cold air intake. I will also change the original throttle body for a 70mm. That said, should I upgrade the original 55mm MAF? I think that keeping the original would create a restriction... Am I right?
612.8 KB Views: 8