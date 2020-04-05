Stock MAF with upgraded Throttle body?

Hi everyone,



This is my first ever post. I have a 1991 Mustang 5.0 LX. I'm looking to increase the air flow to the engine. First of all, I would like to change the original intake for a cold air intake. I will also change the original throttle body for a 70mm. That said, should I upgrade the original 55mm MAF? I think that keeping the original would create a restriction... Am I right?