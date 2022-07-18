MUSTANGJOE
Hey guys,
Anyone know were I can find the stock rear speaker (quarter panel) speaker connector? Mine was cut off for some aftermarket speaker but I would like to reinstall my stock ones. LMR doesn't have i believe.
Ill post a pic.
I need the male part of this plug that connects to car behind speaker grill.
Thank you!
