Electrical Stock rear speaker connector

Hey guys,

Anyone know were I can find the stock rear speaker (quarter panel) speaker connector? Mine was cut off for some aftermarket speaker but I would like to reinstall my stock ones. LMR doesn't have i believe.

Ill post a pic.

I need the male part of this plug that connects to car behind speaker grill.

Thank you!
 

Pixs thxs
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20220718-140118_Chrome.jpg
    Screenshot_20220718-140118_Chrome.jpg
    102 KB · Views: 1
  • Screenshot_20220718-140113_Chrome.jpg
    Screenshot_20220718-140113_Chrome.jpg
    105.8 KB · Views: 1
