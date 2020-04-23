Stock rocker adjustment with a e303 cam

C

Crstang

New Member
Apr 15, 2020
1
0
0
34
Lennox twp mi
Hi I’m new here I put a e 303 in my stock 1989 gt 5.0 and I’m putting back together and I’m wondering what the rocker adjustment is or if there is any
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Engine 1.7 rollor rockers, do they fit under stock valve covers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Grits Bolting back on stock rocker arms... Tourque specs? Adjustments? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
OrangeMustangGt how do you adjust stock-style rockers? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
iwannarace67 How do I adjust rocker arms on stock heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
M who makes direct-fit adjustable rockers for GT40 stock heads? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
Similar threads
Engine 1.7 rollor rockers, do they fit under stock valve covers
Bolting back on stock rocker arms... Tourque specs? Adjustments?
how do you adjust stock-style rockers?
How do I adjust rocker arms on stock heads
who makes direct-fit adjustable rockers for GT40 stock heads?
Top Bottom