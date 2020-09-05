stock rocker arms breaking

D

Darwin1990

New Member
Sep 5, 2020
6
1
1
30
missouri
So i currently have a 93 lx 5.0 mustang with keith black 116 domed pistons, a Lunati Voodoo .571/.587 lift .282/.290 duration and a 110 degree lobe separation cam, now i have the stock junk E7 heads which have been ported and this is supposed to be a budget build and later on it will have a set of blue print muscle car series heads on it, also has a weiand 8020 intake with a holley 650dbl pump carb and long tubes....i installed the cam used stock push rods and rocker arms....bent a few sets of the push rods, so i ordered chromoly comp cam push rods, because JEGS said it was necessary (all the push rods from stock to the chromoly ones are all 6.248'' stock length) I installed those today, torqued it down, fired it up and boom broke 2 rocker arms one of which was in two pieces and one of them the push rod went through where the rocker arm rests on it, replaced them with stock ones again because my thought was they were hurt from the previous push rods bending, then broke 2 more....the weirdest thing is its only on the intake side and only on cylinders 1-4 nothing is wrong with cylinders 5-8, so i again thought well it must of broke the other 2 that was weak....first start was cylinders 2 and 4 second start was cylinder 1 and 3, a close friend of mine said the stock rockers dont move far enough for that big of a cam, another friend said the cam is to big.....any help would be much appreciated! and THANK YOU IN ADVANCE!!!!
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
15 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
1,236
675
133
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
Welcome to Stangnet my friend. Lets get you over to the Fox section where these guys will be stumbling in to answer this question and THANK YOU for the Pictures included.

Sorry to hear this happened. I am sure someone here has had a similar issue at some point.

stangnet.com

1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-

General discussion for the Fox 5.0 Liter Mustang from Ford.
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: Darwin1990
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D Stock rocker arm breaking 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
98blackstallion stock rocker arm max lift handling? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
J Can I use stock rocker arms with a cam? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
DDSTANG94 stock rocker arms 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
1993SSP stock rocker arms from 95 5.0 the same as 87-93? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
873Stang stock rocker arms Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
maximos Stock Rocker Arms 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 9
W stock rocker arm question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
G Roller tip vs stock rocker arm Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
DDSTANG94 HEY GRADY... are you using stock rocker arms 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
I Torque spec for stock rocker arm please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Grits Bolting back on stock rocker arms... Tourque specs? Adjustments? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
orangecapri Stock Rocker arm geometry Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Foxfan88 stock rocker arm ratio?????? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
281pony Stock rocker arm bolts, WTF Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
old_blue Will stock cam, edelbrock performer heads, and 1.7 crane rocker arms work ?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
iwannarace67 How do I adjust rocker arms on stock heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
RYC CUKR stock rocker arm ratio? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
C Stock rocker adjustment with a e303 cam Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 22
A Engine 1.7 rollor rockers, do they fit under stock valve covers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Creomod Engine Stock rocker install w stock used lifters Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
T Gt40p Stock Rocker Shims? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
J Engine Help With Pushrod Length And Stock Rockers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
BKM48198 1.7 Rockers Under Stock Valve Covers, What Needs To Be Done? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
BKM48198 Are 1.7 Roller Rockers Worth The Money With Stock Cam? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Tubes Nice set of gt 40 hads, rockerers, stock intake and rails Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
gnx547 Trick Flow Stage 1 cam with 1.7 rockers with stock pistons Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
89FoxBodyStang Changed back to stock rockers, now check out this crazy noise! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
N Stock Valve Covers with 1.6 rockers? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
F Stock 289 Rail Rocker Ratio? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
B How many foot pounds to torque 1993 stock Cobra 1.7 roller rockers on cast iron heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
P will stock valve covers clear cobra 1.7 rockers? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
J what roller rockers fit under the stock 95' valve covers? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
WHT306 STOCK ROCKER RATIO ON ROLLER 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
L gt40 rockers vs stock 91 stang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
derrick gil Will the stock valve covers clear roller rockers??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
mellemel e303 cam with 1.7 roller rockers on stock block and heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
mellemel e303 with 1.7 roller rockers on stock block and heads 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
G ??? about roller rockers for stock E6 heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
A 1.72 Roller Rockers on Stock heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
S Weighed a TFS TW Alum Head w/ 1.6 RR's vs E5 Iron Head w/ Stock Rockers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
stangzroastrice Stock rockers? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Bosko5.0 Whats the clearance of the stock valve covers to the rockers? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
gnx547 How many here are using crane 1.7 rockers with the stock valve covers? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
D Stock height valve covers with extra rocker clearance? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
juiced_94gt Do 1.6 rolloer rockers clear stock valve covers??? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
Yobi1Kanobi Roller Rockers?Stock Heads? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
8 Factory Stock Rocker replacement Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
petr1 Stock 1991 HO cam + 1.7 Rocker vs. trick flow stage 1 cam + 1.6 Rocker Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
dastang2 sideloading the valves, stock rockers Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
Similar threads
Top Bottom