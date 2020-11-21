Stock stroke 351w 11r combos/dyno results?

I was wondering if anyone has real work dyno numbers with the 11r series of heads from trick flow on their 351/357w. I’m curious to see what the car is gonna put down once it’s back from paint and I get the drivetrain stuffed in it. Combo is:

stock block 351w (.030 over)
Stock length forged scat h beam rods
Kb hyper pistons

cam:
duration 231, 241 @50 lift .600 .600 114 Lsa

Tfs 11r 205 heads with 1.6 rr
Tfs r series carb intake converted to efi
Holley 1000cfm tb
42lb hr injectors (might go more)
10:1 compression
1 3/4 lt headers

expecting to spin it over 6500

anyone have good numbers with these heads?
 

General karthief

Check out some stuff here:
stangnet.com

Guess My H P !!! - The Dyno & 1/4 Mile Time Thread

UPDATE - FastDriver (26AUG13): After some recent interest in the forums, this thread is again active. Please feel free to add your own dyno, timeslip, and mods. The more details you can provide, the better. Posts without documentation will eventually be deleted. This thread exists to give...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
You may find something similar.
 
General karthief said:
Check out some stuff here:
stangnet.com

Guess My H P !!! - The Dyno & 1/4 Mile Time Thread

UPDATE - FastDriver (26AUG13): After some recent interest in the forums, this thread is again active. Please feel free to add your own dyno, timeslip, and mods. The more details you can provide, the better. Posts without documentation will eventually be deleted. This thread exists to give...
stangnet.com stangnet.com
You may find something similar.
Click to expand...
Not a lot of 351 stuff in there but some good combos in the mix for sure! Thanks! Anyone else out there?
 
