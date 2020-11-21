Stock stroke 351w 11r combos/dyno results?

I was wondering if anyone has real work dyno numbers with the 11r series of heads from trick flow on their 351/357w. I’m curious to see what the car is gonna put down once it’s back from paint and I get the drivetrain stuffed in it. Combo is:



stock block 351w (.030 over)

Stock length forged scat h beam rods

Kb hyper pistons



cam:

duration 231, 241 @50 lift .600 .600 114 Lsa



Tfs 11r 205 heads with 1.6 rr

Tfs r series carb intake converted to efi

Holley 1000cfm tb

42lb hr injectors (might go more)

10:1 compression

1 3/4 lt headers



expecting to spin it over 6500



anyone have good numbers with these heads?