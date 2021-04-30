stock tire size/range of sizes that will fit

mostsmooth
- Nov 12, 2002
- 232
- 19
- 19
Hi all,
I need to replace my tires. currently, I have 245/50/16. just out of curiosity I searched the web for stock size, seems 225/55/16 is what I find.
i dont think i have had any tire size related issues driving the car. 245/50/16 should be fine moving forward or?
thanks
