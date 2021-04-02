Exhaust Stock vs 2.5 inch exhaust

First I want to apologize for creating so my threads as of recently, I’ve just hit a huge burst in motivation to work on my car. So when I got my 89 Gt it had a bad exhaust leak at the headers because the headers had a hole in them. I got those replaced with some bbk shorties from lmr and when those were installed I was informed that the passenger side flange for the exhaust was royally messed up and he wasn’t able to get a good seal

It didn’t start leaking until a few months later however. It’s not the worst leak but it is quite annoying hearing the ticking sound. So I decided I wanted to do something about it and ordered a 2.5 inch off-road H pipe to prepare for a total exhaust overhaul. Also off-road h pipes are incredibly hard to find and the only reason I went with one is because I already have one on the car albeit stock and I don’t have a smog pump. My question to you all is with my current setup do you think I’ll suffer with 2.5 inch? As of right now the only thing done to the car is explorer upper and lower with the explorer injectors and a 65 mm throttle body with a fender CAI. Cam is unknown however it will be getting a cam along with some heads soon. I’ll be going with spintech 9000 mufflers with tailpipes this time because dumps are going to give me carbon monoxide poisoning before long lol
 

nickyb said:
The 2.5 will be fine.Post pics.
Click to expand...
Currently waiting for the h pipe to come in. I’ll post some when they get here but I also forgot to include this picture
65AD9797-0840-4F5B-AA4B-48127683BF65.jpeg

This is also part of the reason for me deciding to go ahead and redo the exhaust lol
 
