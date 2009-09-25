Strange Backfire Issues

It seems to me that I've only got a few options here and they are all going to compromise something (thanks a lot KB).



Option 1:



Tune it with the bp valve closed to get the A/F where it is supposed to be. Then let the bp valve open as it should, but disable closed loop and learning or find some way of getting the engine to ignore bank 2 (as stated above).



Here is the problem with that (Option 1):



If I tune it to within 2% commanded AFR with the bp valve closed, everything works great until I let the valve open. When that happens, the misfire and backfire return and the wideband shows anywhere from 5-10% leaner (the WB is in the driver’s side, bank 2). Now I leave closed loop and learning disabled for now to keep things from getting any worse. 5-10% doesn’t seem to bad right? After all, it's only at low loads, right. Wrong, it's not ok. Here is why (correct me if I'm wrong):



The WB is reading 5-10% leaner on bank 2 (4 cylinders total) due entirely to cylinder number 5 misfiring. That 5-10% extra o2 is coming from cylinder 5 only. That means cylinder # 5 is running off by as much as 20-40%. If it is getting so little air while still getting all the fuel that it misfires 20-40% of the time, it must be running terribly rich and that will eventually wash that cylinder wall, I think, but correct me if I'm wrong.



[1+1+1+(.6 to .8)]/4 = .9 to .95



Maybe I'm wrong, but that’s how I see it.



Option 2: Completely disable the BP valve. KB has a kit for the 96-98 cobras with a 2.1L and no BP valve and no intercooler. They allow it to run up to 11psi at 13000 rpm (blower speed, engine speed is 6500). If it works there, it should work for me. With a stock crank pulley and a redline of 6000, I can run down to a 3 inch pulley before I hit 13000 rpm.



Option 3: Use some sort of mechanical stop to prevent the bp valve from opening beyond some point at which the engine still runs without issue. This still allows some air to bypass, which I'm sure we can all agree is better than none. Also, some OEM blowers bypass air before it can run through the IC, so they are only re-circulating the same hot air. The KB kit re-circulates air after the IC, so If I can get at least some air to bypass, that could be better than the OEMs that are bypassing more air, but hot air.





I'm obviously leaning towards option 3, but I'm open for suggestions as I'm sure I'm not the first one to have this issue as it seems that KB designed this flaw into their 99-04 GT kits. Perhaps they have some sort of way to “tune out” the issue. Although, I don’t see how they could unless they are able to shut the fuel off for that cylinder. Even that isn’t good for the engine.