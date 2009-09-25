Strange Backfire Issues

Rickyll7
Here is what I've gathered from the backfire issue :
Only backfires through exhaust. I can hear it poping well from under the car, but not really from above the engine.
It only does it at low load such as when the engine is slowing down or if I hold it anywhere above 2000 rpm without load.
It won’t do it at idle, during acceleration, or while cruising.
It happens regardless of ECT and ACT.
It is random/sporadic - not rhythmic or synced to engine speed.
I've replaced spark plugs, wires, IAC valve, and the throttle position sensor.
Vacuum is at about 15 inches of mercury at idle.
I've checked for vacuum leaks by spraying engine starter fluid around the manifold and vacuum lines and didn’t hear any rpm fluctuations.
It also does it when I run my old injectors with my old tune, which never had problems before the blower install.
The AFR fluctuates between about 13:1 - 17:1 while it's happening and only when it's happening.
Timing advance is about 40 degrees when it's happening at 2000 rpm.
I heard of people having backfire issues cause by a bad alternator. Any one hear of this? Can I test the alternator or would I just have to replace it to see? It's original - 11 years old now, maybe it's just time anyway?
Any ideas?
-----------------
1998 Mustang GT
PI 4.6L Stroker (302ci @ 8.5:1 CR), KB 2.1L IC @ 9psi, Patriot Stg. II Heads, Comp XE268H Cams, SLP Long Tube Headers & o/r X, Magnaflow Catback, 90mm LMAF, JLT CAI, Accufab 75mm TB, FRPP 60lb injectors, KB BAP, Aluminum Flywheel, Centerforce Dual Friction, T56 Trans, Aluminum DS, 31 Spline 4.10 Rear, Tuning Software: SCT PRP, Wideband: LC1, Some suspension stuff…
