Strange brake noise, hot front brakes

screamin gt

screamin gt

5 Year Member
Apr 9, 2007
391
5
28
central CT
Recently having some trouble on my 99 GT. Stock calipers, SS brake lines, has drilled slotted rotors but just changed back to regular. Brakes were getting very hot in front to the point that it was dragging and I would have to get on it to be able to go almost like fronts were locked up. Using infra red gun temps were close to 500 on the fronts and only 130 on the rears. Once they heated up like that I got a crazy shake like warped rotors even with the slightest touch of the pedal.

Thought the calipers were sticking but the pistons are in like new shape. Once car was jacked up it was somewhat difficult to spin the fronts but I really don't think the problem is with the calipers. The ss lines are only about 5 years old.

Drove like a new car for a short test drive yesterday after replacing the rotors with standard ones. Although I haven't driven long enough to let them get hot yet, brakes seem to function normal.

When I parked though I noticed hitting the brakes caused a pump type of sound something like a power steering pump noise. Quite loud and I've never heard this before in my 12 years owning the car. It also vibrates somewhat matching the pump noise. Not really sure how to explain that.

Need some help with this.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F Brakes Strange Brake/suspension Noise 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
BCB00GT Strange noise when braking SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
M strange brake noise Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
D strange noise from rear. Stops when braking Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
malik641 Strange noise in rear of car...possibly a brake problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
P Expired 2001 Gt, Mineral Gray, 5-speed In Illinois. Upr, Strange, Cobra Brakes, Deep Dish Bullitts SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 6
joshjwc9 Strange E-Brake issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
5.0CRAZY Strange brake bleed problem... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Redsnk95 Pics of Strange Brake install 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
B replaced entire brake system now having strange issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
90NotchBack I just got my Strange brakes in today. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
90NotchBack I just got my Strange front brakes kit in today for my Falcon. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
P Drivetrain 1995 GT Auto Transmission Acting Strange 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S Strange sound coming from under car? 2001 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B 2011 - Strange lock / unlock behavior with key fob. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
B Strange Tail Light Problem 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S Suspension Strange sound while driving. Sounds like cards in bike spokes. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
9 Need held, Strange Sound at Ignition Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
N Strange over heating issue. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
5 Strange misfire or sputtering Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
D Engine 94 5.0 strange oil leak 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
CHILL347 Suspension Strange 10 way adjustable rear shocks? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
N Strange question..... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Cort Strange misfire after downshifting 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
F Engine Strange drivability issues and can only pull koeo codes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
9 Microsquirt with strange cold start problem Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
R Right rear clunk when hitting bumps 2015+ Specific Tech 6
EZ123 89 LX stall out and strange idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Spooky21 87 LX - strange fuel pump eccentric 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
GDawg 1998 GT - fuel gauge strange light SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Z Strange Noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S Strange Noise Under the Hood Help Needed! 07 Mustang GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
V Suspension eibach drag launch and strange shocks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
W Strange fuel pump issues 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
F 2001 Mustang Cobra - Strange Electrical Problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
Calebnc302 03 Gt Strange Problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Jimmy K jam Strange Engine? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
imp Strange New (to Me) Device 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
R Strange Hollow Sound 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
General karthief Strange No Start Condition Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
cmerk27 Engine Very Strange Coolant Leak (checked All The Basics) And Other Problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 20
D Strange Struts 4cyl Or V8 Spindles Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
D Strange Issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
N Strange Throttle Body Plenum On 99 Gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
W Electrical Headlight Nob Is Acting Strang SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
P Strange Tach Problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
D Strange Vibrating Noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
I Strange Gurgling Sound In Exhaust SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 51
T Engine Strange Issue 94 Gt 5spd, Losing Power, No Codes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
blistovmhz Strange Electrical Gremlins - Ignition 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 27
Similar threads
Top Bottom