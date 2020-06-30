Strange brake noise, hot front brakes

Recently having some trouble on my 99 GT. Stock calipers, SS brake lines, has drilled slotted rotors but just changed back to regular. Brakes were getting very hot in front to the point that it was dragging and I would have to get on it to be able to go almost like fronts were locked up. Using infra red gun temps were close to 500 on the fronts and only 130 on the rears. Once they heated up like that I got a crazy shake like warped rotors even with the slightest touch of the pedal.



Thought the calipers were sticking but the pistons are in like new shape. Once car was jacked up it was somewhat difficult to spin the fronts but I really don't think the problem is with the calipers. The ss lines are only about 5 years old.



Drove like a new car for a short test drive yesterday after replacing the rotors with standard ones. Although I haven't driven long enough to let them get hot yet, brakes seem to function normal.



When I parked though I noticed hitting the brakes caused a pump type of sound something like a power steering pump noise. Quite loud and I've never heard this before in my 12 years owning the car. It also vibrates somewhat matching the pump noise. Not really sure how to explain that.



Need some help with this.