Strange Happening

I have always been under the assumption that my car has a short shifter. Shifts are smooth and quick, I can go from 1-2-3-4-5 very fast and easy. I took the boot off and my handle says Steeda Tri Ax. Then I get further down and the shifter appears to look like a stock??! Not exactly identical to a 98 I've seen but extremely similar. I have no stop bolts, nothing, no steeda chrome look, no logos.. Is it possible someone stuck a later model stock shifter on? Is there any stock shifter that throws short besides a aftermarket Steeda or equivelent? Or some mod they did? Again, the shifts do not feel stock at all which is so strange. Very short and quick. Car is 98 GT.