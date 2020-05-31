Strange sound coming from under car? 2001 Mustang GT

S

Stangg338

New Member
Dec 17, 2019
5
0
1
26
Utah
So been having this strange "soft screeching" and scratchy sound (not the belt) coming from what it seems to be the underside, towards the middle of the car.

Not sure what can be causing this but it's just a constant sound that never changes in pitch or speed, and it's quite audible. It's driving me crazy. At first I thought maybe it
was something with the cats but car runs fine and doesn't have any CEL light/codes. Car only has 87K miles and is bone stock other than flowmaster mufflers.

You can hear the sound very clearly, it's almost like a "tssss...... TSSSSS..... tzzzz..... TZZZZZZ."

The video to the sound is down below.
Any help/feedback would be appreciated. Thanks.

Weird Sound coming from 2001 Mustang GT
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4l4H7afl2o&feature=youtu.be
 

