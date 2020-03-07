Suspension Strange sound while driving. Sounds like cards in bike spokes.

S

stangdrvr4life

Member
May 8, 2005
8
1
13
35
Here is the list of what I have done with the car since I got it last June:
REPLACED: oil pump, distributor, heater core, evaporator core
MODS: Underdrive pulleys, Electric fan, 130 alternator, EGR and Smog pump delete
ALREADY DONE by previous owner: Trick Flow intake manifold, BBK cold air intake & MAF, 38lb injectors, BBK shorty headers.

When I take off, the car has a noise that sounds like putting cards in the spokes of a bicycle. It doesn't make the noise at idle, and is difficult to hear at higher speeds. The sound appears to be coming from the driver's side either in the cabin or just on the other side of the firewall. As the car accelerates, the sound gets quicker in pace, which tells me it's something in the front wheels, or possible turbulence under the hood. I already know the tie rod ends and ball joints have to be replaced, as there is a very distinct creaking when turning (not typical Ford power steering whine, I fixed that already).

Anyone have any ideas on things I should check?

I will record a video next time I drive it. I'm suspecting the early stages of a wheel bearing failure on the driver's side front wheel.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mar 5, 2019
1,406
754
123
52
Oahu
Trash stuck to brake rotor or driveshaft?
Saw a plastic bag do what you described once.

But probably bearings as you said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
9 Need held, Strange Sound at Ignition Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Strange Hollow Sound 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
I Strange Gurgling Sound In Exhaust SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 51
jayrw Drivetrain 2000 Mustang Gt - Strange Squeaking Sound Under Car As I'm Coming To A Stop And As I'm Taking Off. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
TrippinPop Right Front Strange Sound Classic Mustang Specific Tech 7
Similar threads
Need held, Strange Sound at Ignition
Strange Hollow Sound
Strange Gurgling Sound In Exhaust
Drivetrain 2000 Mustang Gt - Strange Squeaking Sound Under Car As I'm Coming To A Stop And As I'm Taking Off.
Right Front Strange Sound
Top Bottom