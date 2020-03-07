Here is the list of what I have done with the car since I got it last June:

REPLACED: oil pump, distributor, heater core, evaporator core

MODS: Underdrive pulleys, Electric fan, 130 alternator, EGR and Smog pump delete

ALREADY DONE by previous owner: Trick Flow intake manifold, BBK cold air intake & MAF, 38lb injectors, BBK shorty headers.



When I take off, the car has a noise that sounds like putting cards in the spokes of a bicycle. It doesn't make the noise at idle, and is difficult to hear at higher speeds. The sound appears to be coming from the driver's side either in the cabin or just on the other side of the firewall. As the car accelerates, the sound gets quicker in pace, which tells me it's something in the front wheels, or possible turbulence under the hood. I already know the tie rod ends and ball joints have to be replaced, as there is a very distinct creaking when turning (not typical Ford power steering whine, I fixed that already).



Anyone have any ideas on things I should check?



I will record a video next time I drive it. I'm suspecting the early stages of a wheel bearing failure on the driver's side front wheel.