Strange ticking noise

I recently swapped a completely stock motor and trans from a wrecked '89 GT into a '93 LX that was formerly a 4 cylinder car. I have a bad ticking noise that I thought was lifter related so I replaced all my lifters and pushrods but the noise remained exactly the same. I have also checked that my rocker arms are torqued down, and that I have the correct oil level. Here is what I have noticed about the noise:



-It increases in volume under load

-Its only audible once the engine has warmed up

-Seems to be coming from the rear part of the passenger side of the motor

-It is quite loud, audible in the cabin at idle and especially under load even with the windows up

-The motor otherwise runs great and very strong



My next thought was that it could be an exhaust leak from the header gasket, but from what I have read, the noise happening only when the engine is warm doesn't really correlate with that theory. Also the header gaskets were replaced when I did the motor swap, and I have made sure that all the bolts are tight. I am at a loss, and I would really like some help figuring out what the noise is so I don't need to continue throwing money at it and just hoping I get lucky and it solves the issue.