Strange ticking noise

K

keel

New Member
Aug 23, 2020
1
0
1
Seattle, Wa
I recently swapped a completely stock motor and trans from a wrecked '89 GT into a '93 LX that was formerly a 4 cylinder car. I have a bad ticking noise that I thought was lifter related so I replaced all my lifters and pushrods but the noise remained exactly the same. I have also checked that my rocker arms are torqued down, and that I have the correct oil level. Here is what I have noticed about the noise:

-It increases in volume under load
-Its only audible once the engine has warmed up
-Seems to be coming from the rear part of the passenger side of the motor
-It is quite loud, audible in the cabin at idle and especially under load even with the windows up
-The motor otherwise runs great and very strong

My next thought was that it could be an exhaust leak from the header gasket, but from what I have read, the noise happening only when the engine is warm doesn't really correlate with that theory. Also the header gaskets were replaced when I did the motor swap, and I have made sure that all the bolts are tight. I am at a loss, and I would really like some help figuring out what the noise is so I don't need to continue throwing money at it and just hoping I get lucky and it solves the issue.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
aaros strange ticking noise Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
BensBACobra Strang ticking noise upon cold startup. Need help. SVT Tech Forum 16
joshjwc9 Strange, although small ticking sound.. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
S Strange ticking SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
for_honor OEM style wheels/ strange ticking on new motor SVT Tech Forum 0
Teddyd 1985 fuel pump issue? sounds strange Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
A Strange clutch fork issue SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
screamin gt Strange brake noise, hot front brakes 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
P Drivetrain 1995 GT Auto Transmission Acting Strange 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
S Strange sound coming from under car? 2001 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B 2011 - Strange lock / unlock behavior with key fob. 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 4
B Strange Tail Light Problem 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
S Suspension Strange sound while driving. Sounds like cards in bike spokes. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
9 Need held, Strange Sound at Ignition Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
N Strange over heating issue. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
5 Strange misfire or sputtering Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
D Engine 94 5.0 strange oil leak 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
CHILL347 Suspension Strange 10 way adjustable rear shocks? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
N Strange question..... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Cort Strange misfire after downshifting 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
F Engine Strange drivability issues and can only pull koeo codes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
9 Microsquirt with strange cold start problem Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
R Right rear clunk when hitting bumps 2015+ Specific Tech 6
EZ123 89 LX stall out and strange idle Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
Spooky21 87 LX - strange fuel pump eccentric 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
GDawg 1998 GT - fuel gauge strange light SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Z Strange Noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
S Strange Noise Under the Hood Help Needed! 07 Mustang GT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
V Suspension eibach drag launch and strange shocks Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
W Strange fuel pump issues 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
F 2001 Mustang Cobra - Strange Electrical Problem SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
Calebnc302 03 Gt Strange Problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Jimmy K jam Strange Engine? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
F Brakes Strange Brake/suspension Noise 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
imp Strange New (to Me) Device 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
R Strange Hollow Sound 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
General karthief Strange No Start Condition Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
cmerk27 Engine Very Strange Coolant Leak (checked All The Basics) And Other Problems SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 21
D Strange Struts 4cyl Or V8 Spindles Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
D Strange Issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
N Strange Throttle Body Plenum On 99 Gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
W Electrical Headlight Nob Is Acting Strang SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
P Strange Tach Problem 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
D Strange Vibrating Noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
I Strange Gurgling Sound In Exhaust SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 51
T Engine Strange Issue 94 Gt 5spd, Losing Power, No Codes 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
blistovmhz Strange Electrical Gremlins - Ignition 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 27
fox-gt Strange Noise Since 3g Alternator Upgrade Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
lepryy Need Some Help With Turn Signals. Plus A Very Strange Module Found Under My Steering Column. (videos Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
D Electrical Strange Wire In Harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Similar threads
Top Bottom