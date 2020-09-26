Strange Tie Rod Issue

Well; I was in the process of rebuilding my front end and have run into an interesting snag.On the left is the new driver side tie rod for my 66 mustang A code coupe with power steering; I double checked the part numbers and it seems to all be correct. the right side is the tie rod I took off the car... As you can see they're quite different. The new inner tie rod has a smaller diameter stud on it as well and won't pull in tight to the taper on the centre link, but I just rebuilt the control valve and that threads on to the CL no problem so you would think it would be the correct one? Was there different styles of this stuff/ is this a granada tie rod? At this point I really am not sure how to proceed, I see mustang steve has some kind of taper adjusters that may work but who knows. Any help would be greatly appreciated.