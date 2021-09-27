Strangest problem in front end

I've been having the hardest time trying to locate the cause of my front end wobble. I drive a 2011 mustang with a 3.7 and used to drive on interstate back and forth to school until one day I got a terrible wobble. It only happens when I hit a bump going 60+ around a turn. It won't do it going straight at 60. I've checked everything and even tho everything looked good, I replaced parts anyways including lower control arms, wheel bearings, struts, outer tie rod ends and sway bar end links with no change at all. I checked inner tie rods for play as well. With no luck, I took it to a shop to get a second opinion and they said they found nothing and everything was tight. They said they believe the problem lies with the electric power steering rack. I've did some research on these but their symptoms appear even at low speed and going straight. I'm not convinced it's the electric power steering rack because the symptoms aren't the same and I also have a rattle sound like a bad ball joint that is too loud for it to be nothing. I've already replaced the ball joints though. If anyone has any ideas or experienced the same situation, your help would be greatly appreciated.