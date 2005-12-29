Strength of a 4R70W transmission?

H

harry1587

New Member
Mar 31, 2005
35
0
0
I have a 2003 GT Mustang. I am wanting to supercharge it but I am concerned that the transmission will not be strongh enough to handle the power. Are there any people with superchargers with automatics that can tell me how well they work together? THANKS
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Scott_95GT

Scott_95GT

New Member
Oct 8, 2004
387
0
0
38
Sacramento
I'm not an expert on that trans, but I hear they are VERY strong. MUCH stronger than my aode. There is a guy on here who has a 4R70W in his car which runs high 10's. Now I'm sure his 4R70W isn't stock, but still.

The 4R70w is a tranny a lot of aod/aode guys choose when upgrading. I would feel very safe with it ruinning a superchargered motor. Just make sure you get a good tranny cooler and you should be fine.
 
M

MEandmyKB

New Member
Oct 13, 2005
68
0
0
harry1587 said:
I have a 2003 GT Mustang. I am wanting to supercharge it but I am concerned that the transmission will not be strongh enough to handle the power. Are there any people with superchargers with automatics that can tell me how well they work together? THANKS
Click to expand...


Mine is still working great and all I've added was a Ford Racing cooler. And KB's awesome shift program probably helps out some too.
 
S

Stangdriver1119

New Member
Aug 24, 2005
231
0
0
39
Saddle Brook, NJ
Yeah get yourself a tranny cooler and thats it, the stock transmission is definitely able to hold the power of a supercharger, pending of course we're not talking u running 20psi on that s/c cuz then you'll have other problems
 
triggz

triggz

Founding Member
May 15, 2002
1,218
0
37
Gadsden, AL
www.triggz.org
I think in factory spec, they're rated at like 500-600lb-ft of torque? You wont break one if you treat it right (cooler/jmod/clean fluid).

Theyre much stronger than the 5spd trannys.
 
DBMSTNG

DBMSTNG

I fantasize about it being BIG!
Founding Member
Apr 23, 2002
2,120
0
56
42
not quite here
Visit site
with my current tune i should be in the 410-430rwhp range. my tranny and torque convertor are 100% stock with the exception of a $60 trans cooler. it's holding up just fine.
 
tomustang

tomustang

Psychotic Member
Founding Member
Jun 8, 2000
3,434
2
78
McLean Hospital
i use to beat the hell out of my 4R70W, it was the strongest thing i've ever owned, i had a cooler on it for 2 out of the 5 years
 
J

jimfitzgerald

New Member
Apr 11, 2001
6,672
0
0
My stock tranny lasted one year when I was making 560 rwhp. Then I went with a PA Super Comp 4R70W and it seems to be holding up well for two years now.
 
B

bdcardinal

tree hugger
Jun 10, 2003
3,612
16
69
37
santa barbara, CA
definately put the largest tranny cooler on there that you can find. run a good synthetic Mercon V like Amsoil or Mobil 1 ATF(recently rated as a Mercon V fluid). also consider doing the J-mod. another thing to do is when you have the pan off is get the e-150 pan that has the drain plug in it, replace the screen filter in the pan and also put a filter in line, something like one of the kits from summit racing that uses a FL-1A spin on filter.
 
Gearbanger 101

Gearbanger 101

Straight Outta Locash
Super Mod
Aug 10, 2002
9,457
1,375
234
Ontario, Canada
billfisher said:
not strong enough for long term 5.4 3v use. hard on converters.
Click to expand...
You love plugging your car every chance you get, huh? :D


....and to the poster. Properly built, a 4R70W is far tougher than either the T-45 or 3650 option than the GT's got, so just sink a few bucks into it and never look back. I've seen several J-modded 4R70W's with stall converters take oodles of horsepower over several passes and never as much as a hiccup. Just don’t try to cut corners and you’ll be fine.
gargol139 said:
As long as you don't make more than 420hp you should be good.
Click to expand...
Where in the blue hell did you get that figure from? I don't even know if that one qualifies as an educated guess? :scratch:
 
B

big T

New Member
Feb 25, 2004
265
0
0
Hawaii, oahu
harry1587 said:
I have a 2003 GT Mustang. I am wanting to supercharge it but I am concerned that the transmission will not be strongh enough to handle the power. Are there any people with superchargers with automatics that can tell me how well they work together? THANKS
Click to expand...
Well, I dont have any experience with boost, but my tranny seems pretty stout with what little power I have. I have a couple of friends with an 01 crown vic and 00 gt (4r70w's), both of which are use as police cars and both have 160K+ miles on them. Both have 4:10 gears and 3k stall converters (P.I.) thats been in their cars for many years and neither have tranny problems. Ive heard that these are stout trans and even stock can take a good deal of abuse...just get that trans cooler and flush it as needed (flush mines every 20k miles) and u should be good.
 
Don 95Vert

Don 95Vert

Founding Member
Oct 1, 1999
1,091
1
39
Delaware, OH
Visit site
Mine is basically the same as your tranny - warmed over a little, but with off the shelf parts and the J-Mod. You DO need a different converter after about 350 rear wheel torque, for two reason, the stock converter will balloon and hurt the tranny front pump and/or engine thrust bearings and the single disk converter clutch will slip badly and generate heat which will destroy the tranny. Mine has been on the car 2-3 years - and my numbers are on a Mustang dyno - on a Dynojet I'd be making about 640 - and next season when the T88 goes on I should be at or above 700 - so I guess I'll find out the limits of the trannies power limits... or not!! LOL!

Don
 
back_in_black

back_in_black

New Member
Apr 12, 2003
460
1
0
58
frederick, MD
Visit site
I put a tranny cooler on mine and the chip tweaking of shift points and line pressure. I will be doing the j-mod in the near future. I read somewhere that the 4r70w is a lot tougher than the new auto ford is putting in the 05-06 mustangs
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

kilgorq
Upgrades to 69 Engine and transmission.
Replies
3
Views
251
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
kilgorq
kilgorq
Mr.Roush02
2002 GT Allen M90 Supercharger Install Tune?
Replies
8
Views
564
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
S
For Sale 05-10 Mustang GT manual transmission conversion parts from Shelby GT (not GT 500)
Replies
0
Views
368
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
speedfreakracin
S
G
Question!! potential damage to flexplate/crank during 4R70W swap
Replies
1
Views
409
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
RaggedGT
RaggedGT
D
ECU and Wiring for a foxbody swap
Replies
3
Views
462
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
tsemmett
tsemmett
Top Bottom