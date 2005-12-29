Strength of a 4R70W transmission?

Mine is basically the same as your tranny - warmed over a little, but with off the shelf parts and the J-Mod. You DO need a different converter after about 350 rear wheel torque, for two reason, the stock converter will balloon and hurt the tranny front pump and/or engine thrust bearings and the single disk converter clutch will slip badly and generate heat which will destroy the tranny. Mine has been on the car 2-3 years - and my numbers are on a Mustang dyno - on a Dynojet I'd be making about 640 - and next season when the T88 goes on I should be at or above 700 - so I guess I'll find out the limits of the trannies power limits... or not!! LOL!
Don