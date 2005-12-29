Strength of a 4R70W transmission?

billfisher said: not strong enough for long term 5.4 3v use. hard on converters. Click to expand...

gargol139 said: As long as you don't make more than 420hp you should be good. Click to expand...

You love plugging your car every chance you get, huh?....and to the poster. Properly built, a 4R70W is far tougher than either the T-45 or 3650 option than the GT's got, so just sink a few bucks into it and never look back. I've seen several J-modded 4R70W's with stall converters take oodles of horsepower over several passes and never as much as a hiccup. Just don’t try to cut corners and you’ll be fine.Where in the blue hell did you get that figure from? I don't even know if that one qualifies as an educated guess?