stripped bolt, general question

Jun 19, 2018
65, 289 Mustang. I was replacing my alternator and removed the bracket (and pump pulleys) that are attached to the water pump to clean and paint. and as I was putting the bracket back on, the long bolt stripped. It is the bolt that goes through the alternator bracket and threads into the water pump . (The water pump was replaced last year) So the big question is while the radiator, hoses, transmission lines, and everything else is removed from the car, should I just replace the water pump now before it leaks, or will one stripped bolt be insignificant and cause no problem, If anyone has ever had a single stripped bolt on the water pump please let me know how it worked out. I will wait a couple of days to evaluate the reply's. I hate the thought of removing everything to replace the pump if it is not really necessary.
Thanks to all that read this post and reply
 

