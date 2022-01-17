Stripped - REAR UPPER BRAKE HOSE BRACKET

Hi All,



Vehicle: 1991 LX Convertible



Got a questions for you all. Hope, I'm able to describe the issue.



While installing a steel braided brake hose, I stripped the brass fitting, bent the brake line, and stripped the nuts from the brake hose bracket. So I purchased a new bracket with brass fitting as shown new from LMR. I also purchased a new complete set of SS brake lines from LMR to replace all of them.



Question:



1. Should I just flare a new brake line and connected to the old using a brass fitting?

If I go this route is there any braking issues this might cause?



2. Shall I Just replace the entire line? If I replace the entire line, I will have to grind down the rivets along the right side of the car that hold the metal plates.

In addition the old bracket is a pain to remove because the rivets are difficult to drill old. I don't want to damage the body.





Any suggestions you guys have to fix this?



Much appreciated!!!!!