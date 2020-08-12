Stroke Em if You Got Em

7mmNail
I’m in the que for September so now is the time to speak your piece, 331/347/363?
I have been in the 331 camp for a while but it’s not too late to change my mind. Car is a 67 restomod Fastback, 4R70W, street only. Carb, all front drive accessories, short headers, Dart block, hydraulic roller.
