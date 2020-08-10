So as many of my previous posts I’m still struggling with a idle surge and no power issue with my MAF plugged in .With the MAF unplugged she runs just fine minus a small idle surge .I bought a smoketec machine and repaired my leaking vaccum line issues ,she now doesn’t have any leaks i can see.



I also ECU swapped it to weed out the computer being the issue and that changed nothing .I have a new TPS properly timed,engine timing is spot on .I have two new O2 sensors and new harness from LMR.New rotor and cap,plugs and wires.I also have new ACT/ECT ,new injectors stock size , EGR delete from LMR,cat deletes.I have a new idle control solenoid ,new alternator upgrade kits installed .New coil .The orange ground seems good on the back of the head.New purge solenoid on the canister , air pump delete with plugged heads in the back.New ignition module on the distribution.New PCV with grommet and hose.New gasket on upper intake when I took it off to do the injectors .MAF was swapper with a new one off rock auto a Delphi,made it 10x worse so I put back on the walker that was on the BBK cold air intake when I bought the car.New fuel pump and filter.



I checked the fuel regulator and no gas leaks or smells .Fuel pressure readings are spot on to factory .Compression test was good,I also use no oil or coolant .No smoking either at idle,start up or driving .I ran codes and I get both side O2 sensors again even after putting new ones on and a harness &egr code because well it’s deleted .I also am running lean the plugs are whiteish .

My two questions that will help guide me are 1: on start up cold she runs fine ,then as it seems the O2s warm up she goes into her bucking and no power ,stalling .Could new O2 sensors have failed?

Second question when the MAF is unplugged and she is drivable with a slight ruff idle (, meaning she’s running off the base closed loop software that Ford puts in the ÉCU, with full power on all rpm’s........ would this mean there is for sure no internal engine issues and no vacuum issues anymore? Given if there were issues they would still be there even if the car was running off base software no? A vaccum leak is a vaccum leak regardless of software? Or a burnt valve is a burnt valve regardless?