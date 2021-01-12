Struggling with keeping the exhaust from rattling

Does anyone have a secret sauce to help stop rattling in multiple locations on their lowered Stang's exhaust?!?! I'm about to replace my ENTIRE setup if I can't finally get it to stop hitting the frame. My setup:



* MAC Long Tube

* Lethal Performance Catted X-Pipe

* MAC Cat Back



* 295/40 x 18 tires in the back too

* Eibach pro-kit lowering about 1.5" - NOT dramatic, by any stretch..



No matter what I do, the exhaust either hits the frame, or the gas tank. KILLING ME!