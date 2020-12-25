Just got done installing front struts and now I realize I never installed a strut bumper. So I guess I could use the bumpers from the old struts but the problem is I already threw one of them away. Shouldn't the replacement struts have came with them? Or do you only get new bumpers when you replace the tubes/ bellows ? Since I only have one bumper, what are my options at this point ? Can I use one of the old mount kit rubber pieces instead ? Also since the top strut nuts are teflon lock nuts are they toast after removal ?