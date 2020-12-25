Suspension Strut bumper

R

rockyracoon

10 Year Member
Nov 23, 2005
804
18
39
margate NJ
Just got done installing front struts and now I realize I never installed a strut bumper. So I guess I could use the bumpers from the old struts but the problem is I already threw one of them away. Shouldn't the replacement struts have came with them? Or do you only get new bumpers when you replace the tubes/ bellows ? Since I only have one bumper, what are my options at this point ? Can I use one of the old mount kit rubber pieces instead ? Also since the top strut nuts are teflon lock nuts are they toast after removal ?
 

I see advance has at least one bellows with bumper in stock near me but I doubt they will have the teflon lock nuts but since the stock struts never had lock nuts I don't think reinstalling the nuts will,be that critical.
 
