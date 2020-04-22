Strut Rod Measurements 67 Mustang

Hi guys I'm currently replacing the front clip on my 67 and was wondering if anyone had any measurements on where to locate them for welding?
Thanks
93409517_10157544121192515_4573174391008919552_o.jpg
 

