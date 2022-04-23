Strut Tower Brace for 2001 Cobra

spacescape

spacescape

Founding Member
Mar 21, 2002
160
0
16
46
Clinton Township, MI
www.chompingquarters.com
Hi, I'd like to stiffen up the ride in my 2001 Cobra Convertible and looking for opinions on Strut Tower Braces. Which one fits best in the 1999 and 2001 cobras? Are they worth it?

Steeda has what looks like a simple one.
www.steeda.com

Steeda Mach 1 Mustang Two Point Strut Tower Brace (03-04 Mach 1 & 99-01 Cobra), 555 5712

Steeda's strut tower brace feature super strong 4130N Chrome-moly alloy steel, making them more than twice as strong as other bars without adding any additional weight.
www.steeda.com


 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

spacescape
2001 Cobra with JLT Fender Cold Air Intake concerns.
Replies
1
Views
61
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
weendoggy
weendoggy
spacescape
2001 Cobra Fog Light Switch and replacement Fog Lights
Replies
1
Views
250
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
tsemmett
tsemmett
S
Is Maximum Motorsport Strut Tower Brace worth it? 99-04 Mustang GT
Replies
6
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
PSKSAM2
P
J
Strut Tower Brace
Replies
1
Views
542
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Fast Ronald
Fast Ronald
C
Progress Thread Project Low buck GT convert
Replies
5
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
creepsandcrawls
C
Top Bottom