The pre-87 spindles are thicker. The 87-93 and 94+ spindles are thinner where the strut bolts up. I also believe the bolt spacing is slightly different as well.



A lot of generic, universal struts size the width of the mount for the wider pre-87 spindle and just include spacers.



I don’t have experience on these particular Eibachs. Since they state 79-04 I’m guessing they are the wider mounting flange and include a spacer.