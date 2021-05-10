Paint and Body Stuck bolt hidden

FoxyNate




Apr 16, 2021

Hi all,
I’ve seen a lot of threads (ha!) about but none this specific

the driver side gas tank strap bolt seems to be rusted on the other side of the threads. The rust is on the bolt itself not in the threads so getting it out is a tedious process of tapping in the wrench with the hammer as rust cascades off the bolt.
No room for breaker bar. Have been soaking with PB oil twice a day for a week. Took wire brush to anything I can get to. It’s coming out but at this rate it’ll take me two weeks of tapping 20min a day. Any ideas?
Passenger side is also tedious but easier as I have better access to it
 

2000xp8






They are J nuts.
Buy news bolts and J nuts from Lmr and just do whatever it takes to get the originals out.
If I remember correctly when I broke mine, they are not available on short notice from any old store.
 
