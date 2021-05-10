Hi all,

I’ve seen a lot of threads (ha!) about but none this specific



the driver side gas tank strap bolt seems to be rusted on the other side of the threads. The rust is on the bolt itself not in the threads so getting it out is a tedious process of tapping in the wrench with the hammer as rust cascades off the bolt.

No room for breaker bar. Have been soaking with PB oil twice a day for a week. Took wire brush to anything I can get to. It’s coming out but at this rate it’ll take me two weeks of tapping 20min a day. Any ideas?

Passenger side is also tedious but easier as I have better access to it